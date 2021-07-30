Deadline for discounted WVa State Fair tickets is Saturday

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (AP) — This is the last week to buy discounted West Virginia State Fair tickets, which gets underway in less than two weeks. Fair officials say tickets may be purchased at select One Stop and Stop-In Food Stores or the State Fair website until Saturday. The State Fair box office in Lewisburg will also be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Tickets for people 11 years and older are $10 in advance or $12 at the gate. Carnival discounts include a $25 Mega Pass that’s valid for one day. The fair runs Aug. 12 to 21.