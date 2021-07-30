Disney requiring US employees to be vaccinated against virus

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Company is joining other large companies in requiring employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The company is requiring all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. who work on site to be fully vaccinated. It says employees who aren’t already vaccinated will have 60 days to do so, and those still working from home will need to show proof of vaccination before returning. The announcement comes days after the federal Centers for Disease Control changed course on masking guidelines. The CDC recently said it has new information showing the delta variant’s ability to spread among vaccinated people.