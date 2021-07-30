Doping talk rears its head after Russian swimmers win

TOKYO (AP) — American backstroke star Ryan Murphy says doping remains a huge problem in swimming and he wonders if all his competitors are clean. Murphy’s comments came after he lost for the second time this week to Russia’s Evgeny Rylov, who took gold in the 200-meter backstroke. Murphy says he’s not accusing Rylov of wrongdoing. But Murpy was clearly taking aim at a country that has repeatedly run afoul of doping rules. Russia was allowed to compete in Tokyo, but can’t use its national anthem during medal ceremonies and is referred to as the Russian Olympic Committee. Rylov, who has long been one of the world’s top backstrokers, denied being involved in any doping schemes.