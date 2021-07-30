Ex-police officer jailed awaiting trial in Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the pretrial detention of a former police officer from Virginia who’s accused of ordering guns after he was charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper agreed Wednesday to keep Thomas Robertson jailed. Cooper ruled the former Rocky Mount police officer violated terms of his pretrial release by possessing firearms. The town of Rocky Mount fired Robertson and a second officer, Jacob Fracker, accused of storming the Capitol. Robertson has pleaded not guilty to a charge of obstructing an official proceeding.