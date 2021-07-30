Experts raise alarms over fundraising for GOP ballot reviews

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Election officials and experts are raising alarms about the private fundraising surrounding Republican-led reviews of the 2020 presidential election, an effort that is expanding to more states former President Donald Trump falsely claims he won. While some fundraising details have come to light, little is known about how much has been raised at this point and from whom. In Arizona, several groups connected to supporters of Trump’s election falsehoods have contributed more than $5 million to the ongoing review there. Election experts say the public instead should focus on researching the bipartisan, post-election audits done by election officials using verified, fact-based methods.