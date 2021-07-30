G League Ignite’s first wave nets trio of NBA draft picks

The G League Ignite team had three players had a big night with its first wave of players entering the NBA draft. The Ignite had three players selected in No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green, No. 7 overall pick Jonathan Kuminga and second-round pick Isaiah Todd. That matched the totals for Florida State and Texas, which had the most picks of any school. The Ignite team is designed to help elite prospects bypass college basketball and develop their games until being eligible to enter the NBA draft. It’s the latest example of top prospects finding alternate routes to the league.