Iraq military: Many feared dead in terrorist attack in north

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s military says a terrorist attack on a funeral procession has claimed many victims in the country’s northern province of Salahaddin. An Iraqi official says the attack on Friday killed eight civilians and police after militants opened fire on the crowd. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. The death toll could not be immediately confirmed. Iraq’s military said it would provide details once an investigation is complete. Northern Iraq has been a hotspot for Islamic State group activity since their territorial defeat in 2017 by Iraqi security forces with assistance from the U.S.-led coalition.