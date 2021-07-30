It’s Fitzpatrick vs. Heinicke in Washington QB ‘competition’

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Ron Rivera regretted not having a quarterback competition last season before handing the starting job to Dwayne Haskins. He’s not making that mistake this time around. Washington’s training camp features journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick and surprise playoff performer Taylor Heinicke. Fitzpatrick is the clear front-runner given his experience and Heinicke doesn’t even see it as a competition. But Heinicke is popular among teammates and the fans on hand again to watch practice in Richmond. Fitzpatrick and Heinicke each feels like he has room to improve with the two quarterbacks pushing each other on and off the field.