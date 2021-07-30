Justice appoints Diaz to be veterans assistance secretary

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Edward A. “Ted” Diaz as cabinet secretary of the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance. Diaz will replace Dennis Davis, who died in January. The governor’s office says for the last 10 years, Diaz has worked at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, most recently on the staff of the veterans affairs secretary in Washington. He retired from the Navy in 2007 after 20 years of active duty service. Diaz is a Huntington native and a graduate of Marshall University.