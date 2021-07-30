Los Angeles air traffic control warns ‘jetpack guy is back’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The FBI is investigating what one commercial airline pilot said might have been an airborne person with a jetpack, high in the busy skies near Los Angeles International Airport. The Los Angeles Times reported that the Boeing 747 pilot radioed to report “a possible jetpack man in sight” at around 6:12 p.m. Wednesday. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the report, saying the object was spotted at 5,000 feet just 15 miles east of the airport. Air traffic controllers warned of the danger. The FBI said also probed three other possible jetpack sightings in the area last year but hasn’t validated any of the reports.