Nationals trade Gomes, Harrison to A’s amid big overhaul

4:34 pm Virginia news from the Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Washington Nationals kept wheeling and dealing, trading catcher Yan Gomes and utilityman Josh Harrison to the Oakland Athletics. Washington has dismantled its roster in a matter of 24 crazy hours. Ace pitcher Max Scherzer and All-Star shortstop Trea Turner were traded to the reigning World Series champion Dodgers for four prospects. Relief pitcher Daniel Hudson was sent to San Diego late Thursday in a busy day of moves for retooling Washington. In Gomes and Harrison, the A’s get two reliable everyday players as they chase the Houston Astros in the AL West.

