Nuggets take Virginia Commonwealth guard Hyland in draft

The Denver Nuggets have selected guard Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland of Virginia Commonwealth with the 26th pick of the NBA draft. The 6-foot-3, 165-pound Hyland averaged 19.5 points and 4.7 rebounds in 24 games as a sophomore with the Rams last season. He didn’t get a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament bubble in March because VCU had to forfeit its first-round game due to COVID-19 issues within the team. He scored in double figures in all but one of his 24 games last season and had a career-best 30 points in VCU’s 73-68 win over Dayton in the Atlantic 10 Tournament semifinal game. Hyland fills an immediate need in a Denver backcourt that was thin because of injuries and player movement.