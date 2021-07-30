Palestinians, Israeli troops clash after West Bank funeral

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian protesters have clashed with Israeli forces following the funeral of a Palestinian man killed by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank the previous day. Associated Press footage shows dozens of protesters in the town of Beit Ummar hurling rocks and stones on Friday at Israeli security forces, which fire at the crowd. The Palestinian Red Crescent said two people were wounded from live Israeli fire. Clashes also took place Friday near Beita — a town in the northern West Bank where Palestinians hold regular protests against an unauthorized Israeli settlement outpost they say was built on their land.