Spotty rain for the morning with improving conditions this afternoon

A few stray showers are possible this morning, but most of us will be dry throughout the day. We lucked out and missed those severe storms that were stretched to our north and west yesterday and last night! Some folks in our viewing area saw rain while some were still dry.

Conditions will continue to improve throughout the day with decreasing clouds. Unfortunately some wildfire smoke builds back in today bringing hazy skies. If you are sensitive to air quality I would use caution today and tomorrow. One nice thing is we won't be as hot outside today.

Temperatures will be back down to near normal in the upper 70s and 80s.

Overnight clear skies and calm conditions will be with us. Temperatures are cooler in the 50s and lower 60s.

High pressure is our weather maker for tomorrow keeping us dry and continuing to bring some haze. Few clouds will be able to pull in, but we should stay dry throughout the day. Late into early Sunday morning some rain is possible.

Temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 70s and 80s again, but by Sunday highs will mainly read in the low-mid 70s thanks to a passing cold front.

Looking ahead: we are staying cooler next week and we hold onto a daily chance for showers and storms, but doesn't look to be a washout.