‘Toxic’ podcast explores Britney Spears conservatorship

NEW YORK (AP) — Comedians Tess Barker and Barbara Gray used to scrutinize Britney Spears’ Instagram account on a podcast called “Britney’s Gram,” but changed course in 2019 to do a deep dive into the singer’s conservatorship. They also began attending each conservatorship court hearing. They now co-host a new 10-part podcast called “Toxic: The Britney Spears Story” and have spent hours dissecting the case. Barker and Gray are hopeful public pressure will lead to more independence for Spears. The singer’s new attorney, Matthew Rosengart, has petitioned to oust her father from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years and replace him with a professional accountant.