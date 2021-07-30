Washington Wizards take Zags’ Corey Kispert with 15th pick

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards took Gonzaga sharp shooter Corey Kispert with the 15th pick in the NBA draft, shortly after agreeing to trade All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers. The 6-foot-7 Kispert could give Washington some more outside shooting. He played four years at Gonzaga and shot 44% from 3-point range in each of his final two seasons with the Bulldogs. Kispert appeared in 137 games for Gonzaga and was an All-American as a senior, when the Bulldogs went undefeated until they lost to Baylor in the NCAA championship game.