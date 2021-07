PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton WhistlePigs were back at home on Friday, after a 24-3 loss to Bluefield on Thursday.

The WhistlePigs were able to bounce back from Thursday's loss, beating the Pulaski River Turtles 7-4 at home. The Princeton pitching staff had a combined 17 strikeouts on the night.

The WhistlePigs are home again Saturday at 7 PM.