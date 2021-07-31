‘Botched’: Arizona GOP’s ballot count ends, troubles persist

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republicans’ partisan review of the 2020 election results got off to a rocky start when their contractors broke rules for counting ballots and election experts warned the work was dangerous for democracy. When the auditors stopped the counting and returned the ballots this week, it hadn’t gotten better. In the last week alone, the only audit leader with substantial election experience was locked out of the building, said he was quitting, then reversed course hours later. The review’s Twitter accounts were suspended. A conservative Republican senator withdrew her support, calling the review “botched.” And the lead auditor confirmed it was funded mostly by supporters of former President Donald Trump.