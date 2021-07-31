Census: 1 in 5 dorms, prisons had no data at end of US count

By the end of the U.S. head count last year, the Census Bureau lacked data for residents in almost a fifth of the nation’s occupied college dorms, nursing homes and prisons. That required the statistical agency to make calls to the facilities to collect information or use a last-resort statistical technique to fill in the gaps. According to new documents released in a lawsuit, the Census Bureau lacked information on residents living in 43,000 of the 227,000 occupied group quarters. They make up a small share of the overall population but can have a big impact in college towns or areas with a large prison population.