City of Beckley of hosts annual Summer Car and Bike Show

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) - A summer tradition has returned to the city of Beckley.



Beckley events hosted its annual summer car and bike show on Saturday.



Since the nineties, the event has been taking place and features a car and motorcycle show, food vendors, and a live band.

Jill Moorefield, the Director of Beckley events, said last year, with the pandemic, they could not have many significant events, so they are excited to host this event again this year.

"It's great this year that we're semi-you know back to normal," said Moorefield. "People just need to, to be safe and kind of keep their distance but we're outside and so hopefully they're able to still be able to enjoy themselves."

Moorefield said the City of Beckley plans to host more events this fall.