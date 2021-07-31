Family: Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin shot while performing

COLFAX, La. (AP) — A Zydeco musician has been shot in the back while performing at an event in central Louisiana. Chris Ardoin’s wife posted on Facebook that her husband Chris Ardoin was performing as the Friday headliner at Zydeco Bike Fest when he was shot. The Advocate reports the shooting happened in Colfax at Louisiana Mudfest, an ATV and mudding park. The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office says they received reports of multiple people shooting into a crowd. They said two people were struck and suffered moderate injuries, including a 14-year-old. Two people armed with guns were arrested but police didn’t say whether they are accused in the shootings that injured Ardoin and the teenager.