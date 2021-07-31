Florida theme parks requiring workers to wear masks again

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld are the latest theme park resorts in Florida to again ask visitors to wear masks indoors to protect against COVID-19. All workers at Universal’s Florida park on Saturday also started being required to wear masks while indoors. Crosstown rival Walt Disney World started requiring employees and guests older than 2 to wear masks on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has gone a step further by requiring all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. who work on site to be fully vaccinated. Health officials on Friday announced that coronavirus cases in Florida had jumped 50% over the past week.