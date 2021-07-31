Judge upholds Liberty University’s suit against Falwell

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A Lynchburg judge has upheld most of a lawsuit that Liberty University filed against its former leader, Jerry Falwell Jr., after an acrimonious parting last year. The News & Advance reports the lawsuit survived its first round of legal challenges Friday as Falwell’s attorneys argued motions seeking its dismissal. The lawsuit demanding at least $10 million alleges that Falwell breached fiduciary duties to the school and entered into a business conspiracy against it. Falwell’s lawyer argued that fiduciary duties don’t include disclosures of personal issues, even embarrassing ones. Falwell’s contract remains sealed while attorneys file arguments over whether to keep it protected.