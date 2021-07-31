Local push for Broadband continues in Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - The demand for broadband continues in Greenbrier County.

The Board of Education is encouraging families to fill out a survey to evaluate these needs.

The Federal Communications Commission is releasing $7.7 billion to help people in the United States get broadband connectivity.

Vicky Cline, the Director of Technology at the Greenbrier County Board of Education, said they are applying for some of this funding, but first, they need survey responses.

"The survey that families are going to fill out, it's letting us know do they have internet where they live, is their internet connection strong and are they struggling to pay for that internet, so when they answer the questions on the survey it gives us the information we need to apply for that," said Cline.

Emily McCourt, the school system's Technology Specialist, said gaining internet for students is essential because they want students to use take-home devices without having to work from a Wi-Fi access point.

"This requires transportation, they'd have to sit in the parking lot," said McCourt. "We really want students to be able to do their homework at home and that's why it's important that we provide this last mile of connection to uh get internet to families where they live."

Cline said reliable internet is essential for students to succeed academically, even with in-person learning re-appearing in schools.

"They need to have internet at home, they're at a disadvantage if they don't," said Cline. "The world is at your fingertips when you have access to the internet. Students still need to get online to do homework, they still need to do research they still can go out on the internet and find all the resources that they need."

If the system receives funding, it will make the internet accessible and affordable for all families in the school system within the following year.

The deadline to fill out the survey is August 3, but The Greenbrier County School System is not the only group pushing for broadband access, but the Broadband Council is also.

The council is reminding people to fill out their survey that will let the state and federal government know which areas have reliable internet access and which do not.

Stephen Baldwin, a Greenbrier County Broadband Council member, said the federal government is willing to provide better internet access. Still, they need the survey's information to update the national mapping to make it happen.

"The problem is that their maps show that most of West Virginia is served and we know that's not true, so it all comes down to data," said Baldwin. "We've gotta have the data to prove that we're unserved or under- served then we can use state or federal or local funds to provide service."

Baldwin said so far, around five hundred people have filled out the survey. Still, the council needs several thousand totals to see any results.

Both surveys are available online.

The BOE survey is available at the Greenbrier County Board of Education website.

The Greenbrier County Survey for residents is also available online.