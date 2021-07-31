Police: Man, 23, arrested in mother’s death

TRACYS LANDING, Md. (AP) — Police say the 23-year-old son of a Maryland cybersecurity executive is facing murder charges in his mother’s death. Anne Arundel County police announced Saturday that Andrew Weylin Beavers was arrested Saturday in Leesburg, Virginia, and is awaiting extradition. Police say a warrant was issued charging Beavers with first- and second-degree murder in the death of his mother, Juanita Koilpillai, who was found dead from multiple sharp force injuries on July 25. News outlets report that her car was found in Leesburg, Virginia, where Beavers’ father lives, and Beavers, who had a fresh cut on his hand he couldn’t explain, was identified as a suspect. It isn’t clear whether Beavers has an attorney.