Sunday morning rain is falling; decreasing clouds for the afternoon

Today we saw fair but hazy skies out there as wildfire smoke has found its way into our region again. Temperatures topped off in the 80s for most. As we head into the evening hours, we will start to notice some increasing cloud cover move in as a stalled front to our south pushes closer to our area. That will eventually bring some scattered showers with it after midnight. Temperatures are expected in the 50s and 60s tonight.

Those scattered showers last into the morning hours on Sunday. However, most should dry up during the afternoon hours. The clouds should also start decreasing during the afternoon and into the evening hours but we are expected to hold on to those hazy skies throughout the day tomorrow. Temperatures are expected to be cooler topping off in the 70s tomorrow.

Monday looks to be a gorgeous day with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s for most and partly cloudy conditions. That doesn't last long though as a low pressure system is expected to ride up the coast bringing the rain chances back to our area mid week. With those rain chances comes cooler weather as well. Temperatures are expected to only top off in the 60s and 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, however, a few areas could break back into the 80s for Thursday. There is still some uncertainty about how far/close the low tracks to us so we may have to lower/raise the precipitation chances for the middle of the week just a bit.

Dry weather returns for the day on Friday making for a beautiful day with a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Next weekend we could see some widely scattered showers and storms return to the region but for now, most look to stay dry. Make sure to catch the full forecast tonight at 6 and 11pm.