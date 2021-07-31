Washington All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff in virus protocol

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Washington All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff is going on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list. Scherff and fellow offensive lineman David Sharpe became the fifth and sixth players at the NFL team’s training camp to go into virus protocol. Roughly 60% of Washington’s players are fully vaccinated. That mark ranks last in the league. Coach Ron Rivera has expressed concerns about how virus-related absences will affect the team’s performance. Rivera is immune deficient after undergoing treatment last year for a form of skin cancer. Receiver Curtis Samuel and defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis are among the other Washington players on the COVID-19 list.