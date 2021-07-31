West Virginia State university president resigns

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State University’s president has resigned after facing pressure from school officials to leave office. Nicole Pride resigned on Friday, less than a year after becoming the historically Black college’s first woman president. Earlier this month, five members of her senior Cabinet asked the school’s Board of Governors to remove her. The push for Pride’s removal came after cabinet members wrote a letter of no confidence to the board. They complained of “condescending and abusive dialogue” by Pride and “retaliatory practices.”