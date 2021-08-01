After time off, Nadal back in action with Washington debut

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rafael Nadal is back after missing Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics with a previously undisclosed foot problem. And he’s back after not lifting a racket for three weeks. Nadal will return to competition Wednesday night at the Citi Open in Washington. It marks his debut at the hard-court tuneup tournament for the U.S. Open. And there is no doubt he’s the main attraction. There is a sign front-and-center atop the main stadium that shows a yelling Nadal above the words, “This is tennis.” And there have been crowds attending his open practice sessions this weekend.