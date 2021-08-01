Beautiful start to the week will give away to rainy mid-week

Today started off rainy, cloudy, and foggy across the area but we started seeing the sun peek through this afternoon and it has turned into a pleasant day. As we head into the evening, we should see a mix of clouds and sun and a select few of you may see a stray shower pass by. That is because we have a weak boundary moving through our area this evening and into the overnight hours. With that being said, most, if not all of us, should stay dry with variable clouds tonight. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than average tonight with most getting into the 50s or low 60s.

A beautiful day looks to be in store for tomorrow. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures topping off in the 70s for most, however, a few of our warmer regions may scrape into the low 80s. Overnight, most should stay dry but we will have to watch out for a few isolated showers developing late tomorrow night. Otherwise, we will see variable clouds and temperatures dipping down into the 50s and 60s.

Tuesday is when our rain chances increase as a low pressure system is expected to ride along the Carolina coastline. This will bring scattered showers and storms to our area through mid-week. I'm not expecting much in the way of accumulation for our area so most of us should see less than an inch of rain Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures will also stay cooler than average in the 60s and 70s through midweek with a few warmer areas getting into the 80s.

Drier conditions are expected for Friday but the temperatures will rise into the 80s again for most. A few hit-or-miss showers/storms are possible on Saturday but otherwise we look to stay pretty dry with temperatures in the 80s. Make sure to catch your full forecast tonight at 6 and 11:30pm.