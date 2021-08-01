EXPLAINER: How gymnastics evolved from ‘exercising naked’

TOKYO (AP) — The word gymnastics is derived from the ancient Greek “gymnazein,” meaning “to exercise naked.” The sport, now among the Olympics’ most beloved events, was born millennia ago, as young men trained for war in the buff. Throughout human history, people have flipped and twisted to explore the limits of the human body. Egyptian hieroglyphs depict backbends, according to Britannica, stone engravings from ancient China illustrate acrobats. In arenas today, gymnasts compete on a series of what are called apparatuses. It wasn’t always that way _ early gymnastics included activities like rope climbing.