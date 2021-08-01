Gunmen kill 2 at Hezbollah funeral south of Lebanese capital

BEIRUT (AP) — An official from Lebanon’s Hezbollah group says two people were killed when gunmen opened fire at the funeral of one of its fighters killed a day earlier in a shooting. The Lebanese military says it has deployed south of Beirut after the tensions flared following the shooting. The troops in the coastal town of Khaldeh aim to contain tensions after heavy fire — including from rocket-propelled grenades — terrorized residents and brought traffic to a standstill. The killing of the Hezbollah fighter is rooted in personal vendetta. The killer has been apprehended but those behind the Sunday shooting remain at large.