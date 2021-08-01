Landau Eugene Murphy plays benefit concert for Theatre West Virginia, rounding out their season

On Sunday, an America's Got Talent winner and West Virginia native performed in Raleigh county to benefit a local non-profit.

It's been a decade since Logan County native Landau Eugene Murphy won the sixth season of America's Got Talent.

"It's been a whirlwind, it's been super fast it feels like just yesterday but you know this is ten years, still going strong," said Murphy.

During those ten years, Murphy said he has performed all over the United States. Still, the highlight is raising money for local non-profits with concerts like this one.

"It's good to give back to my home state as much as possible, and throughout the country. You know but um, you know just being home is always a blessing," said Murphy.

Scott Hill, the general manager of Theatre West Virginia, said this season had been a success. However, the pandemic still presented difficulties, so fundraisers like this are essential.

"We perform in order to show that we're doing things, in order to justify folks investing their money with theatre West Virginia and last year we were unable to do that. This year, we got a double helping though we're really on a good track this year," said Hill.

Murphy said he is thankful to lend his voice to raise money in the mountain state.

"I feel like I've been blessed from god you know, and I have got a god given talent and i always wanted to pay it forward and I'm using my platform to do so, and it's good to do it here in my home state," said Murphy.

The concert ended Theatre West Virginia's season on a high note.

Murphy said he plans to release new music in the future.