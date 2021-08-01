Mercer County man charged with sexual abuse

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA)- 68 year old Dennis Lawrence Norwood was arrested on July 30, 2021 by state troopers following a sexual abuse investigation. Troopers were able to identify six female victims, ranging from four to twelve years of age.

Norwood was arrested at his residence in Athens and charged with the following: Attempt to Commit a Felony – Incest (x1); Attempt to Commit a Felony – Sexual Assault 1st Degree (x2); Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian, Custodian or Person in a Position of Trust (x3); Sexual Abuse 1st Degree (x6).

Norwood was arraigned on those charges and a fifty thousand dollar bond was set. Norwood is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail. The investigation remains active and ongoing.