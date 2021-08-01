Mercer County man leads police on chase through two counties

SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va (WVVA)- The chase occurred around 2 a.m when a Summers County Deputy attempted to stop a Dodge Neon for an equipment violation. The vehicle failed to yield to the deputy's lights and sirens and then fled into Mercer County near Athens. The Mercer County Sheriff's Department was then notified and assisted in the chase.

A short time later the Dodge struck a Concord Police Department vehicle which was also assisting in the chase. The vehicle then fled into a yard and onto Mercer Springs Road. A Concord Police officer successfully pit-maneuvered the vehicle some time later in Spanishburg.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 46 year old David Foley of Mercer County. Foley was arrested and charged with fleeing DUI. He is being held in Southern Regional Jail.