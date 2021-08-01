Miners shut out in mercy-rule loss

BECKLEY, W.Va (WVVA)- The Champion City Kings never let their foot off of the gas on Sunday evening.

The West Virginia Miners found themselves in an early hole after giving up six runs in the top of the first inning. Then after walking in three more in the third inning, a grand slam would put the Kings up 13-0. The Miners would battle back for six more runs, but the Kings were able to take home a seventh-inning 16-6 mercy-rule win.

The Miners will return to helping Stadium on Tuesday to play the Chillicothe Paints.