BECKLEY, W.Va (WVVA) - On fireworks night, the West Virginia Miners returned to Beckley with a bang.

The Miners were able to erase a five-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth inning to take down the Champion City Kings 9-8. Chase Swain played the hero with a walk-off home run to win the game.

The Miners will play the Kings again in Beckley on Sunday at 6:35 P.M.