Myanmar military leader says elections will be in 2 years

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — Six months after seizing power from the elected government, Myanmar’s military leader has repeated his pledge to hold fresh elections in two years and cooperate with Southeast Asian nations on finding a political solution for his country. Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing said during a recorded televised address that conditions must be created for free and fair elections. Myanmar’s troops moved against the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, an action the generals said was permitted under the military-authored 2008 constitution. The military claimed her landslide victory in last year’s elections was achieved through massive fraud but it has produced no credible evidence. The takeover was met with massive public protests that resulted in a lethal crackdown by security forces.