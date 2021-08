BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA)- Bluefield won their second straight "Feud" game of the year on Sunday afternoon.

The Ridge Runners took down the Princeton WhistlePigs 7-0. Joshuan Sandoval's two-run homerun would propel Bluefield over a Princeton squad fresh off of their own shutout win over the top-ranked Pulaski River Turtles last evening.

Bluefield and Princeton will play at Bowen Field for the final time this regular season on Monday at 6:35 P.M.