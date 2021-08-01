Spencer’s Catering and Carry Out hosts school supplies giveaway

KIMBALL W.Va (WVVA)- Spencer's Catering and Carry Out hosted a school supplies and book bag distribution at the Kimball World War Memorial Building today.

Organizers gathered to give out a variety of supplies including book bags, notebooks, crayons and rulers. Anybody is welcome to help themselves to the supplies including elementary aged children and college students. more than 300 backpacks and 600 notebooks will be given away from now util school starts.

"Although the parents get the resources from the DHHR and other entities. those resources don't stretch far. as the ages go on, the school supplies and prices increase. We hope to give them a little relief by providing them book bags and school supplies for them." said event organizer Ashlee Spencer.

Ashlee says if they have leftover supplies, anyone can contact her and she will try to provide some. You can reach out to her by calling 304-862-2053.