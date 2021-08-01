Washington All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff in virus protocol

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Washington put All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff and fellow offensive lineman David Sharpe on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list. They became the fifth and sixth players at the team’s training camp to go into virus protocol. Washington is next to last in the NFL in percentage of players to receive at least one dose of a vaccine. Coach Ron Rivera has expressed concerns about how virus-related absences will affect the team’s performance. Rivera is immune deficient after undergoing treatment last year for a form of skin cancer. Receiver Curtis Samuel and defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis are among the other Washington players on the COVID-19 list.