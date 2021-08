PRINCETON, W.Va (WVVA) - The WhistlePigs now sit just one game out of first place.

Princeton took down Pulaski at Hunnicutt Field on Saturday evening with a 5 to 1 victory. The game was scoreless going into the bottom of the seventh until Princeton exploded for a five-run inning.

The WhistlePigs travel to Bluefield on Sunday for a 2:00 P.M. game with the Ridge Runners.