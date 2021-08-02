A cool and unsettled Tuesday lies ahead

Overnight tonight, low pressure will be riding along a stalled frontal boundary to our south, approaching our area. Though most of the evening looks dry, up until midnight, we'll see increasing clouds. Lows overnight will fall into tyhe upper 50s and low 60s.

We'll eventually see some scattered showers work in into the early morning hours of Tuesday, followed by wider-spread hit-and-miss showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. With cool easterly breeze and lots of clouds, highs will below-normal tomorrow, topping off in the upper 60s and low-mid 70s.

After the sun goes down tomorrow, rain should lessen, and we'll otherwise see a mix of clouds and sun into Wednesday with highs in the low to upper 70s. The front will stay stalled to our south through the end of the work week-brining occasional showers/t-storms....but no day is looking like a wash-out. Besides a few heavy downpours, occasional thunder, and lightning, severe storms nor flooding look likely in the coming days. We look to be warmer again by this coming weekend....

