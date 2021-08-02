A road not taken: verified Cormac McCarthy account is fake

NEW YORK (AP) — Sorry, Cormac McCarthy fans. That blue-checked account for the famous, and famously media-shy author is fake. The McCarthy account, @CormacMcCrthy, had more than 48,000 followers as of midday Monday, among them Stephen King. It was established in September 2018, but was only recently given a blue check for verification. The 88-year-old McCarthy rarely speaks to the press and has no known presence on social media. His novels include “All the Pretty Horses,” “No Country for Old Men” and the Pulitzer Prize-winning “The Road.” Some of the tweets on the parody account make light of his unfamiliarity with technology.