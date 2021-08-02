AT&T Donates $25,000 toward dilapidated housing

BLUEFIELD, W,Va. (WVVA)- Today in Bluefield, West Virginia, representatives from AT&T West Virginia presented a check for $25,000 toward dilapidated housing.

The money will specifically go toward tearing down dilapidated structures. This is an attempt to help first responders, who risk their lives when they enter houses that pose a threat to their general safety.

President of AT&T West Virginia, Andy Feeney, says they are happy to give back to the community.

"This is more than just writing a check. I mean, when we are able to come and participate, and help tear down something It's very tangible you can actually see it going down and know that what you're doing makes a difference."

AT&T West Virginia says, They plan on taking down 3 more structures in the area. They also plan on tearing down dilapidated structures throughout Mercer County.