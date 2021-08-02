Bluefield State College hosts first football practice since 1980

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA)- For the first time in 41 years, the Big Blue strapped up their helmets at Mitchell Stadium.

Bluefield State College had its first day of football practice on Monday as the college looks to resurrect its program. Head Coach Tony Coaxum said that he and his players have taken the time to realize that they are a part of history.

"They understand what [the history] is," said Coaxum. "They are really starting to feel it and say "hey, we're about to be a part of something really cool."

While the first day of practice never seems to be an easy one, Coaxum is optimistic for the next month of hard work.

"It wasn't very good football, it was ugly football today. But it is still beautiful. Forty-one years since we've had football practice, with Bluefield state football players," said Coaxum. "But it's been truly special to be out here not only for these guys but in the community and we still got more work to do."

The Big Blue will kick off their season at Mitchell Stadium on September 4th when they play Lawrence Tech.