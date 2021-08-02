Brooksby of US beats 2-time Slam runner-up Anderson in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jenson Brooksby grabbed the last six points of the opening set and went on to beat Kevin Anderson in the first round of the Citi Open. Brooksby’s win Monday comes two weeks after he lost to two-time Grand Slam runner-up Anderson in an ATP final. Brooksby is a 20-year-old from Sacramento, California. He faced a set point while serving down 6-5, but Anderson put a backhand into the net. Then Anderson’s 113 mph ace provided him with a 4-1 edge in the tiebreaker. But the 35-year-old South African wouldn’t take another point in that set. Brooksby is ranked 130th.