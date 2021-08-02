Case of ex-trooper charged with unmasking protester advances

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee state trooper has testified that he saw his former colleague on the force yank the mask off a protester last summer during the COVID-19 pandemic The testimony refutes the ex-officer’s denial. Nashville General Sessions Judge William Higgins sent the case against former Trooper Harvey Briggs to a grand jury after a preliminary hearing Monday. Briggs is charged with assaulting Andrew Golden. Trooper Brian Carmouche testified that he watched Briggs pull the mask off Golden’s face. The encounter happened last summer as lawmakers reconvened inside the Capitol to pass legislation threatening felony charges for protesters who camp out on state property amid last year’s protests against racial injustice.