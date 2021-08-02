Cubs, Nationals will always have 2016 and 2019

There was something particularly poignant about the fact that the Washington Nationals hosted the Chicago Cubs this past weekend. By the time their three-game series began Friday night, each team had pulled the plug on an era that produced some great memories for its fans. The Nationals and Cubs both traded key players before the deadline, but as difficult as this past week was for the fans in Washington and Chicago, they do still have recent World Series championships from 2019 and 2016.