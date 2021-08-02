DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper DaBaby has apologized a second time for crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer says he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in his post on social media Monday. His post comes a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago on Sunday. New York City’s Governors Ball and Day N Vegas in Las Vegas each announced Monday that DaBaby would be dropped from their lineups. The rapper, who real name is Jonathan Kirk, apologized to the LGBTQ+ community for his “hurtful and triggering” comments. DaBaby’s “Rockstar” was one of the biggest hits last year.